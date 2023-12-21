How to Watch Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) after dropping five consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
- Iowa State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 142nd.
- The Cyclones average 86.9 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 63.5 the Panthers give up.
- Iowa State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Iowa State scored 8.5 more points per game (72.0) than it did on the road (63.5).
- The Cyclones gave up 56.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Iowa State drained 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than in away games (5.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (29.4%).
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|W 90-65
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 107-56
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 96-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
