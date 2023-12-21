The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) after dropping five consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Iowa State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cyclones have a 51.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.2% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
  • Iowa State has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 142nd.
  • The Cyclones average 86.9 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 63.5 the Panthers give up.
  • Iowa State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 63.5 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last season, Iowa State scored 8.5 more points per game (72.0) than it did on the road (63.5).
  • The Cyclones gave up 56.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Iowa State drained 1.8 more treys per game (7.3) than in away games (5.5). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.5%) compared to away from home (29.4%).

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 Iowa W 90-65 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M W 107-56 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/17/2023 Florida A&M W 96-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 Eastern Illinois - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/31/2023 New Hampshire - James H. Hilton Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center

