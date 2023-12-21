Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) aim to build on a four-game winning stretch when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.
Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Eastern Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-30.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-29.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends
- Iowa State has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Cyclones' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
- Eastern Illinois has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- So far this year, four out of the Panthers' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.
Iowa State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Iowa State is 24th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (fifth-best).
- The Cyclones have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +6000.
- The implied probability of Iowa State winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
