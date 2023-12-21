The Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) will meet the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information

Iowa State Players to Watch

Tamin Lipsey: 14.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 6.2 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

Kooper Jacobi: 12.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison

Iowa State Rank Iowa State AVG Eastern Illinois AVG Eastern Illinois Rank 35th 83.7 Points Scored 71.6 251st 7th 59.6 Points Allowed 62.3 22nd 114th 34.8 Rebounds 35.6 82nd 68th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 11.2 51st 275th 6.3 3pt Made 5.6 314th 19th 17.8 Assists 14.4 127th 53rd 10.0 Turnovers 11.5 151st

