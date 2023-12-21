The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-1) meet the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Iowa vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Iowa Players to Watch

Caitlin Clark: 29.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

29.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 7.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kate Martin: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Sydney Affolter: 6.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Sharon Goodman: 9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Molly Davis: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Sam Galanopoulos: 13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Sitori Tanin: 10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Alyssa Fisher: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Emma Nolan: 4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

