The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-3) will play the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Northern Iowa Players to Watch

Nate Heise: 14.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Tytan Anderson: 11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jacob Hutson: 10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Bowen Born: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Campbell: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

David Coit: 18.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zarigue Nutter: 15.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Xavier Amos: 12.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.8 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Northern Iowa AVG Northern Iowa Rank 47th 82.4 Points Scored 75.7 156th 336th 80.0 Points Allowed 75.0 273rd 127th 34.6 Rebounds 31.6 249th 156th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 7.4 302nd 171st 7.6 3pt Made 8.6 88th 239th 12.5 Assists 14.6 114th 151st 11.5 Turnovers 10.3 68th

