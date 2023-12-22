In the upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Anthony Beauvillier to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Anthony Beauvillier score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Beauvillier stats and insights

Beauvillier has scored in two of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Beauvillier averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Beauvillier recent games

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

