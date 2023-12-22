Blackhawks vs. Canadiens December 22 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev and the Montreal Canadiens' Michael Matheson are two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, at United Center.
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Blackhawks (-115)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+
Blackhawks Players to Watch
- Connor Bedard is one of Chicago's top contributors (28 points), via collected 12 goals and 16 assists.
- Kurashev has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (0.7 per game).
- Nick Foligno has scored six goals and added nine assists in 31 games for Chicago.
- Arvid Soderblom's record is 2-10-1. He has given up 51 goals (4 goals against average) and recorded 346 saves.
Canadiens Players to Watch
- Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has recorded 19 assists and nine goals in 32 games. That's good for 28 points.
- Montreal's Matheson has posted 23 total points (0.7 per game), with five goals and 18 assists.
- This season, Montreal's Cole Caufield has 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a .902 save percentage (37th in the league), with 193 total saves, while giving up 21 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has compiled a 3-3-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison
|Blackhawks Rank
|Blackhawks AVG
|Canadiens AVG
|Canadiens Rank
|31st
|2.35
|Goals Scored
|2.71
|27th
|29th
|3.55
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|30th
|27.1
|Shots
|29.5
|26th
|27th
|32.4
|Shots Allowed
|34.3
|29th
|29th
|11.88%
|Power Play %
|18.02%
|22nd
|26th
|74.49%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.15%
|28th
