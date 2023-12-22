Will Colin Blackwell Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 22?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Colin Blackwell score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Colin Blackwell score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Blackwell 2022-23 stats and insights
- Blackwell scored in two of 53 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- In two games against the Canadiens last season, he did not score. He took two shots in those games.
- Blackwell produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Blackwell's shooting percentage last season was 3.8%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Canadiens conceded 305 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.
- The Canadiens secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 19.5 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.