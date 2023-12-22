Will Connor Bedard Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 22?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Connor Bedard find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Bedard stats and insights
- Bedard has scored in 10 of 31 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.
- He has a 12.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Bedard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|21:52
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|23:16
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|21:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:00
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:08
|Away
|L 3-1
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
