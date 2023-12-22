The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drake vs. UAB Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drake Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

Drake has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 91st.

The Bulldogs put up 78.8 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 74.9 the Blazers give up.

Drake is 8-0 when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Drake scored 7.8 more points per game (80.3) than it did away from home (72.5).

Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last year, ceding 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.

In home games, Drake drained one more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.5). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Upcoming Schedule