The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) will try to extend an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drake vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Drake Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Drake has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 91st.
  • The Bulldogs put up 78.8 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 74.9 the Blazers give up.
  • Drake is 8-0 when scoring more than 74.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Drake scored 7.8 more points per game (80.3) than it did away from home (72.5).
  • Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last year, ceding 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Drake drained one more threes per game (8.5) than on the road (7.5). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drake Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Nevada W 72-53 Dollar Loan Center
12/14/2023 Grambling W 68-56 Knapp Center
12/19/2023 Alcorn State W 92-55 Knapp Center
12/22/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
1/2/2024 Illinois State - Knapp Center
1/7/2024 @ Belmont - Curb Event Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.