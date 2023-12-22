The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to extend an eight-game winning streak when they visit the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

Drake vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -3.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake Betting Records & Stats

Drake's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 149.5 points three times.

Drake has had an average of 144.7 points in its games this season, 4.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

Drake has had more success against the spread than UAB this year, putting up an ATS record of 5-6-0, as opposed to the 3-6-0 record of UAB.

Drake vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 3 27.3% 78.8 155 65.9 140.8 144.7 UAB 6 66.7% 76.2 155 74.9 140.8 147.2

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average only 3.9 more points per game (78.8) than the Blazers allow (74.9).

When Drake scores more than 74.9 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Drake vs. UAB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 5-6-0 3-6 5-6-0 UAB 3-6-0 1-0 7-2-0

Drake vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake UAB 14-1 Home Record 17-2 6-6 Away Record 7-5 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

