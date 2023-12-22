The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Montreal Canadiens is set for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Louis Crevier find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Crevier stats and insights

  • Crevier is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Crevier has no points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

