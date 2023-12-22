Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 22?
When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Lukas Reichel score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Canadiens?
Reichel stats and insights
- Reichel has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Reichel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:14
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:48
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:21
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:26
|Away
|L 5-1
Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
