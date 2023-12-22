When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, will Lukas Reichel score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

Reichel has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.

Reichel has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 107 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 15:04 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:14 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:21 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:26 Away L 5-1

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.