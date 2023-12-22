The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Friday at 8:30 PM ET. Will MacKenzie Entwistle find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Entwistle stats and insights

  • Entwistle has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Entwistle has no points on the power play.
  • Entwistle's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are allowing 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:10 Home W 3-2
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:07 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

