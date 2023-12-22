The Chicago Blackhawks, Nick Foligno included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Foligno against the Canadiens, we have plenty of info to help.

Nick Foligno vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Foligno Season Stats Insights

Foligno has averaged 17:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In four of 31 games this season Foligno has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Foligno has a point in nine of 31 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Foligno has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 31 games played, including multiple assists once.

Foligno has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Foligno going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Foligno Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 107 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

The team's -20 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 31 Games 2 15 Points 0 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

