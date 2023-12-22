Should you bet on Ryan Donato to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Donato stats and insights

In five of 29 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (one shot).

Donato has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 19:29 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:06 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 4-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:22 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 11:03 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.