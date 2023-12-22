Should you wager on Taylor Raddysh to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Raddysh averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 107 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 3-2 12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:32 Home L 4-3 12/14/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 14:15 Away L 7-1 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:24 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.