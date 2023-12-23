In this season's Camellia Bowl, the Arkansas State Red Wolves are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-1), over the Northern Illinois Huskies. the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Venue: Cramton Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas State Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas State (-1) 53.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas State (-1.5) 52.5 -113 -106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Arkansas State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Red Wolves have won their only game this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 1 point or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Arkansas State & Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Northern Illinois To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

