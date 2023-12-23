Ayo Dosunmu and his Chicago Bulls teammates will hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Dosunmu had 11 points in his previous game, which ended in a 114-95 win against the Spurs.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Dosunmu, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Ayo Dosunmu Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.3 9.7 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.8 Assists -- 1.8 2.1 PRA -- 11.2 14.6 PR -- 9.4 12.5 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.4



Ayo Dosunmu Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 6.0% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 5.8 per contest.

Dosunmu is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Dosunmu's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.7 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.5 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.4 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are ranked 12th in the NBA, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers have conceded 24.9 per game, fifth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 12.4 makes per game, 12th in the league.

Ayo Dosunmu vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 27 6 1 8 0 0 2 1/2/2023 33 11 3 5 0 0 0 12/31/2022 34 19 2 2 2 0 5 10/22/2022 28 5 4 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.