Philipp Kurashev Injury Status - Blackhawks vs. Blues Injury Report December 23
The Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1) are dealing with eight players on the injury report, including Philipp Kurashev, ahead of a Saturday, December 23 matchup with the St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) at Enterprise Center. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jarred Tinordi
|D
|Out
|Concussion
|Andreas Athanasiou
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Seth Jones
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Philipp Kurashev
|C
|Questionable
|Illness
|Joey Anderson
|RW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blackhawks Season Insights
- The Blackhawks have 73 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Chicago's total of 110 goals conceded (3.6 per game) ranks 26th in the NHL.
- Their -37 goal differential is 31st in the league.
Blues Season Insights
- St. Louis' 92 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- Its goal differential (-13) ranks 25th in the league.
Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-250)
|Blackhawks (+200)
|6.5
