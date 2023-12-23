The St. Louis Blues (16-15-1) are heavy home favorites (-250 moneyline odds to win) against the Chicago Blackhawks (10-20-1, +200 moneyline odds). Saturday's outing starts at 8:00 PM ET from Enterprise Center on NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Blackhawks vs. Blues Betting Trends

Chicago's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 13 of 32 times.

In the 10 times this season the Blues have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 4-6 in those games.

This season the Blackhawks have nine wins in the 30 games in which they've been an underdog.

St. Louis has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -250.

Chicago is 5-6 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Blackhawks Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Connor Bedard 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-200) 3.5 (+115) Philipp Kurashev 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (-110) 1.5 (-154) Nick Foligno 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-175)

Blackhawks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 5-5-0 6.4 2.6 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.6 3.3 2 8.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-4 3-6-1 6.3 1.9 3.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 1.9 3.2 5 15.2% Record as ML Favorite 0-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-7 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

