The Chicago Bulls (9-14) are welcoming in the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) for a contest between Central Division rivals at United Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this year.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bulls Games

Bulls Players to Watch

Nikola Vucevic posts 16.0 points, 10.3 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field.

DeMar DeRozan posts 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.

Coby White averages 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Patrick Williams posts 8.6 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field and 33.8% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alex Caruso averages 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Donovan Mitchell gets the Cavaliers 27.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are receiving 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Evan Mobley this season.

Max Strus is putting up 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Darius Garland gets the Cavaliers 19.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest while putting up 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are getting 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Jarrett Allen this season.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Bulls Cavaliers 108.4 Points Avg. 111.3 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 44.9% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.2% Three Point % 34.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.