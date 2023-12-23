The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Chicago Bulls (13-17) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -4.5 217.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

In 21 of 30 games this season, Chicago and its opponents have gone over 217.5 points.

Chicago has an average total of 223.0 in its outings this year, 5.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulls have a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has won six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Chicago has been at least a -185 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 21 70% 110.5 222.6 112.5 224.9 220.8 Cavaliers 19 65.5% 112.1 222.6 112.4 224.9 222.9

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls are 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Bulls have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.

Chicago has an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as it does on the road.

The Bulls score 110.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Cavaliers allow.

Chicago is 10-1 against the spread and 8-3 overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Bulls and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 15-15 4-1 18-12 Cavaliers 15-14 5-1 16-13

Bulls vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Bulls Cavaliers 110.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.1 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 23 10-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 8-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 8-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-6 9-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-4

