How to Watch the Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (13-17) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) on December 23, 2023 at United Center.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Bulls vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Chicago is 7-5 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.
- The Bulls put up 110.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 112.4 the Cavaliers give up.
- Chicago has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Bulls are putting up 0.5 more points per game (110.7) than they are when playing on the road (110.2).
- Defensively Chicago has played better in home games this year, ceding 108.4 points per game, compared to 117.1 away from home.
- The Bulls are making 12.5 threes per game, which is 0.4 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (12.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.1% when playing at home and 38.2% when playing on the road.
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Torrey Craig
|Out
|Foot
|Henri Drell
|Out
|Thumb
|Onuralp Bitim
|Out
|Nose
