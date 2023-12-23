Coby White plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

White, in his previous game (December 21 win against the Spurs), produced 22 points, six rebounds and five assists.

We're going to look at White's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Coby White Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 17.6 24.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 6.7 Assists 5.5 4.9 6.4 PRA -- 26.6 37.6 PR -- 21.7 31.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 4.2



Coby White Insights vs. the Cavaliers

White has taken 13.7 shots per game this season and made 6.3 per game, which account for 15.2% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 25.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

White's Bulls average 99.5 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 100.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 112.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are ranked 11th in the NBA, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 24.9 assists per game.

The Cavaliers concede 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Coby White vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 20 4 4 3 0 0 0 1/2/2023 10 5 0 1 1 0 1 12/31/2022 21 9 6 2 1 0 3 10/22/2022 24 5 1 1 0 0 0

