On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Connor Murphy going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Murphy stats and insights

  • Murphy has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has taken one shot in two games against the Blues this season, but has not scored.
  • Murphy has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 2.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Murphy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:27 Home L 5-2
12/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:43 Home W 3-2
12/17/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:33 Home L 4-3
12/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 7-1
12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:45 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:13 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:09 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:23 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:29 Away L 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

