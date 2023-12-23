2024 NCAA Bracketology: Drake Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Drake be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Drake's full tournament resume.
How Drake ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|71
Drake's best wins
Drake captured its signature win of the season on November 12, when it beat the Iowa State Cyclones, who rank No. 128 in the RPI rankings, 85-73. Taylor McAulay, as the top scorer in the win over Iowa State, dropped 27 points, while Grace Berg was second on the squad with 22.
Next best wins
- 72-56 at home over Maine (No. 144/RPI) on November 26
- 94-69 at home over St. Thomas (No. 151/RPI) on November 6
- 77-66 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 162/RPI) on November 24
- 78-66 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 206/RPI) on November 9
- 77-66 at home over North Dakota State (No. 222/RPI) on December 8
Drake's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, Drake has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
- Drake has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- Drake faces the 33rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.
- Looking at Drake's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Drake's next game
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Drake Bulldogs
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
