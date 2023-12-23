Can we count on Iowa to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Iowa's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

How Iowa ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-2 NR NR 100

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa's best wins

On November 24, Iowa registered its signature win of the season, an 85-72 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 105) in the RPI rankings. Payton Sandfort posted a team-high 22 points with nine rebounds and three assists in the contest against Seton Hall.

Next best wins

88-52 over Florida A&M (No. 145/RPI) on December 16

98-67 at home over Alabama State (No. 155/RPI) on November 10

110-68 at home over North Dakota (No. 200/RPI) on November 7

88-74 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260/RPI) on November 17

103-78 at home over North Florida (No. 330/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Iowa has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, Iowa has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Iowa is playing the 52nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Hawkeyes' upcoming schedule features four games against teams with worse records and 19 games against teams with records above .500.

Iowa has 19 games remaining this season, and five of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa's next game

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV Channel: B1G+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Iowa games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.