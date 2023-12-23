When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Iowa State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Iowa State ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 129

Iowa State's best wins

Iowa State's best win this season came in an 82-55 victory on November 6 over the Butler Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in the RPI. With 19 points, Nyamer Diew was the top scorer against Butler. Second on the team was Isnelle Natabou, with 14 points.

Next best wins

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 136/RPI) on November 20

87-70 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 137/RPI) on December 20

85-44 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 151/RPI) on November 29

89-59 at home over North Dakota State (No. 222/RPI) on December 10

105-68 at home over Troy (No. 233/RPI) on December 17

Iowa State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Iowa State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Iowa State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Iowa State faces the 83rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Cyclones have 18 games left this year, including one versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.

Of Iowa State's 18 remaining games this season, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Iowa State's next game

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma State Cowgirls vs. Iowa State Cyclones Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

