The Chicago Blackhawks, Jason Dickinson among them, play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. There are prop bets for Dickinson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jason Dickinson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Dickinson Season Stats Insights

Dickinson has averaged 15:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Dickinson has netted a goal in a game eight times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Dickinson has registered a point in a game 12 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Dickinson has an assist in five of 32 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Dickinson has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Dickinson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Dickinson Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 6 15 Points 4 10 Goals 2 5 Assists 2

