Can we count on Louis Crevier lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Louis Crevier score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Crevier stats and insights

Crevier is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

Crevier has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.2 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

