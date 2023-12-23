The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vucevic put up 16 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 114-95 win versus the Spurs.

In this piece we'll break down Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.6 17.5 Rebounds 10.5 10.3 10.7 Assists 3.5 3.4 3.8 PRA -- 30.3 32 PR -- 26.9 28.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.4



Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 17.4% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.

Vucevic is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's Bulls average 99.5 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 100.7 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers give up 112.4 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are 11th in the league, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 36 14 14 4 0 1 0 1/2/2023 44 20 13 2 2 0 0 12/31/2022 34 11 14 1 0 1 2 10/22/2022 31 16 4 3 2 3 0

