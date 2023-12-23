Nikola Vucevic NBA Player Preview vs. the Cavaliers - December 23
The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this piece we'll break down Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|16.6
|17.5
|Rebounds
|10.5
|10.3
|10.7
|Assists
|3.5
|3.4
|3.8
|PRA
|--
|30.3
|32
|PR
|--
|26.9
|28.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.1
|1.4
Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- This season, he's put up 17.4% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.6 per contest.
- Vucevic is averaging 3.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Vucevic's Bulls average 99.5 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 100.7 possessions per contest.
- The Cavaliers give up 112.4 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Cavaliers are 11th in the league, giving up 43.1 rebounds per game.
- Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.
- The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nikola Vucevic vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/11/2023
|36
|14
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1/2/2023
|44
|20
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12/31/2022
|34
|11
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|10/22/2022
|31
|16
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.