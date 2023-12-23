Nikola Vucevic vs. Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nikola Vucevic and the Chicago Bulls (13-17) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-13) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, December 23 starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Bulls vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSOH
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Nikola Vucevic vs. Max Strus Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Vucevic
|Max Strus
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1063.8
|781.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|35.5
|26.9
|Fantasy Rank
|40
|80
Nikola Vucevic vs. Max Strus Insights
Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls
- Vucevic puts up 16.6 points, 10.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, making 44.8% of shots from the field and 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The Bulls' -61 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.5 points per game (26th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (12th in the league).
- Chicago loses the rebound battle by 2.0 boards on average. it collects 42.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 22nd in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.7 per contest.
- The Bulls hit 12.3 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), 1.9 fewer than their opponents (14.2).
- Chicago has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 11.5 (third in NBA action) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in the league).
Max Strus & the Cavaliers
- Max Strus' averages for the season are 13.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists, making 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- The Cavaliers put up 112.1 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (11th in NBA). They have a -9 scoring differential.
- The 43.8 rebounds per game Cleveland accumulates rank 17th in the league. Their opponents grab 43.1.
- The Cavaliers connect on 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.4 on average.
- Cleveland has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (20th in NBA) while forcing 13.9 (ninth in league).
Nikola Vucevic vs. Max Strus Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Vucevic
|Max Strus
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-2.7
|2.7
|Usage Percentage
|23.4%
|18.3%
|True Shooting Pct
|50.5%
|54.0%
|Total Rebound Pct
|16.8%
|8.5%
|Assist Pct
|15.7%
|15.3%
