For bracketology insights on Northern Iowa and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Northern Iowa's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Northern Iowa ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-2 NR NR 236

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Iowa's best wins

Northern Iowa, in its signature win of the season, beat the Northern Illinois Huskies 76-63 on December 21. Nate Heise amassed a team-best 15 points with six rebounds and two assists in the game versus Northern Illinois.

Next best wins

74-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 185/RPI) on December 12

73-51 over Stanford (No. 200/RPI) on November 24

78-73 at home over Richmond (No. 207/RPI) on December 6

100-82 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on December 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Iowa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Based on the RPI, the Panthers have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Northern Iowa has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Northern Iowa has drawn the 76th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Panthers' 14 remaining games this season, three are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records north of .500.

UNI has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Northern Iowa's next game

Matchup: Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers

Missouri State Bears vs. Northern Iowa Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Northern Iowa games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.