Tyler Johnson will be among those in action Saturday when his Chicago Blackhawks meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Johnson in that upcoming Blackhawks-Blues matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Johnson vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Johnson has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -16.

In six of 32 games this season, Johnson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnson has a point in 10 of 32 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has an assist in four of 32 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Johnson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

There is a 31.2% chance of Johnson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johnson Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 105 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 5 11 Points 3 7 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

