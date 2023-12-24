With the Green Bay Packers squaring off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is A.J. Dillon a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dillon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Panthers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Dillon has ran for a team-leading 574 yards on 164 carries (44.2 yards per game) and scored one touchdown.

Dillon also has 223 receiving yards on 22 catches (17.2 yards per game) ..

Dillon has had one game with a rushing TD.

A.J. Dillon Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0 Week 13 Chiefs 18 73 0 1 14 0 Week 14 @Giants 15 53 0 2 25 0

Rep A.J. Dillon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.