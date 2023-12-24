Best Bets, Odds for the Bears vs. Cardinals Game – Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) visit the Chicago Bears (5-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Bears vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Bears favored by four, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (7.1 points). Put your money on the Bears.
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Bears' implied win probability is 67.2%.
- The Bears have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -205 or shorter.
- This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.
- This season, Arizona has won two of its 11 games, or 18.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Chicago (-4)
- The Bears have put together a 6-6-2 record against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have registered a 7-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- Arizona has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (43.5)
- The two teams average a combined 4.5 less points per game (39) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.9 more points per game (50.4) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Bears' 14 games with a set total.
- The Cardinals have gone over in eight of their 14 games with a set total (57.1%).
Justin Fields Rushing Yards (Our pick: 59.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|10
|197.6
|14
|48.8
|2
Trey McBride Receiving Yards (Our pick: 60.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|50.9
|2
