The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) will look to upset the Chicago Bears (5-9) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 42 points.

This week's game that pits the Bears against the Cardinals is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Bears vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have been winning after the first quarter in six games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Chicago's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cardinals have led six times, have been behind four times, and have been tied four times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost six times, and tied four times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up eight points on average in the second quarter.

The Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost eight times, and tied one time in 14 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Chicago is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (13th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the third quarter (16th-ranked) on defense.

In terms of third-quarter scoring, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games and have lost the third quarter in nine games.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Bears have been outscored in the fourth quarter seven times and outscored their opponent seven times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, been outscored in that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Bears vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have led after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in seven games, and have been tied after the first half in three games in 2023.

So far this year, the Cardinals have been winning after the first half in six games (2-4 in those contests) and have been losing after the first half in eight games (1-7).

2nd Half

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season (3-4 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (2-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (0-2).

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 10.4 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games (3-1 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in nine games (0-9), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

