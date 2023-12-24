Based on our computer model, the Chicago Bears will defeat the Arizona Cardinals when they play at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

From an offensive standpoint, the Bears rank 22nd in the NFL with 317.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th in total defense (319.0 yards allowed per contest). The Cardinals' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 26.9 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 25th with 18.5 points per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-4) Over (43.5) Bears 26, Cardinals 19

Bears Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bears a 67.7% chance to win.

Chicago has compiled a 6-7-1 record against the spread this season.

In Chicago's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 0.5 more than the average point total for Bears games this season.

Cardinals Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Cardinals based on the moneyline is 37.0%.

Arizona has compiled a 7-7-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

In Arizona's 14 contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

The average total for Cardinals games and the over/under for this matchup are the same.

Bears vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.5 23.5 22.5 21.0 19.0 25.4 Arizona 18.5 26.9 24.0 31.0 13.0 22.7

