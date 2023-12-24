For their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24 at 4:25 PM , the Chicago Bears (5-9) have nine players on the injury report.

The Bears faced the Cleveland Browns in their last outing, losing 20-17.

The Cardinals' last game was a 45-29 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status D'Onta Foreman RB Personal Questionable Travis Homer RB Hamstring Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Pectoral Out Cole Kmet TE Quad Questionable Darnell Mooney WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jaylon Jones DB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice DeMarcus Walker DL Leg Did Not Participate In Practice Teven Jenkins OL Concussion Out Noah Sewell LB Knee Out

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Dortch WR Shoulder Questionable Marquise Brown WR Heel Out Antonio Hamilton CB Calf Questionable Victor Dimukeje OLB Foot Questionable Bobby Price CB Quadricep Out Andre Chachere CB Shoulder Questionable Garrett Williams CB Knee Out

Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bears Season Insights

The Bears are compiling 317.9 yards per game on offense (22nd in NFL), and they rank 13th on defense with 319 yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Bears rank 22nd in the NFL with 20.5 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (319 points allowed per contest).

The Bears have been a bottom-five pass offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 183.5 passing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 26th in the NFL (239.2 passing yards allowed per game).

Chicago has been clicking on all fronts in the running game this season, ranking fifth-best in rushing offense (134.4 rushing yards per game) and best in rushing defense (79.8 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Bears have forced 23 total turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season and have turned it over 24 times (25th in NFL) for a turnover margin of -1, 17th-ranked in the NFL.

Bears vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bears (-4)

Bears (-4) Moneyline: Bears (-200), Cardinals (+165)

Bears (-200), Cardinals (+165) Total: 43 points

