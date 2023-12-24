The Chicago Bears (5-9) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-11) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

Bears Insights

The Bears average 20.5 points per game, 6.4 fewer than the Cardinals allow per outing (26.9).

The Bears rack up 41 fewer yards per game (317.9) than the Cardinals allow per contest (358.9).

This season, Chicago runs for just 5.2 fewer yards (134.4) than Arizona allows per contest (139.6).

The Bears have turned the ball over 24 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Cardinals have forced (15).

Bears Home Performance

The Bears put up 22.5 points per game at home (two more than their overall average), and give up 21 at home (2.5 less than overall).

The Bears' average yards gained at home (335.2) is higher than their overall average (317.9). But their average yards allowed at home (262.5) is lower than overall (319).

Chicago's average yards passing at home (184.7) is higher than its overall average (183.5). And its average yards allowed at home (186.3) is lower than overall (239.2).

The Bears rack up 150.5 rushing yards per game at home (16.1 more than their overall average), and concede 76.2 at home (3.6 less than overall).

The Bears' offensive third-down percentage at home (43.2%) is higher than their overall average (41.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (35.4%) is lower than overall (43.7%).

Bears Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/27/2023 at Minnesota W 12-10 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 Detroit W 28-13 FOX 12/17/2023 at Cleveland L 20-17 FOX 12/24/2023 Arizona - FOX 12/31/2023 Atlanta - CBS 1/7/2024 at Green Bay - -

