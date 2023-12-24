The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) are 4-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 24, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (5-9). The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the contest.

The Bears' betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Cardinals.

Bears vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Chicago vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV Info: FOX

Bears vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

Chicago is 6-7-1 ATS this season.

Chicago games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (50%).

Arizona has beaten the spread seven times in 14 games.

Against the spread as 4-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals are 6-5.

Of 14 Arizona games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.

Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

