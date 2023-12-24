The Arizona Cardinals (3-11) visit the Chicago Bears (5-9) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Bears and Cardinals betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bears 4 43 -210 +170

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bears vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Chicago Bears

Chicago has an average total of 43 in their contests this year, equal to this game's over/under.

The Bears are 6-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Bears have been moneyline favorites only twice before this season and they split the two games.

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played eight games this season that have gone over 43 combined points scored.

Arizona's contests this season have a 43.5-point average over/under, 0.5 more points than this game's point total.

The Cardinals are 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog 14 times and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 2-9, a 18.2% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +170 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bears vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bears 20.5 22 23.5 21 43 7 14 Cardinals 18.5 25 26.9 31 43.5 8 14

Bears vs. Cardinals Betting Insights & Trends

Bears

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

Chicago has not hit the over in its past three games.

The Bears have a negative point differential on the season (-42 total points, -3 per game), as do the Cardinals (-117 total points, -8.4 per game).

Cardinals

Over its past three games, Arizona has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Cardinals' past three games, they have hit the over twice.

The Bears have a -42-point scoring differential on the season (-3 per game). The Cardinals also have been outscored by opponents this year (117 total points, 8.4 per game).

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43 42.2 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.7 25.3 ATS Record 6-7-1 2-3-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-1 3-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 2-2 2-6

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 44.2 42.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 25.4 26 ATS Record 7-7-0 4-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-0 7-0-0 1-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-11 2-5 1-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.