Chicago Bears receiver Cole Kmet will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 219.3 per game.

Kmet has caught 66 balls for 571 total yards (40.8 per game) and six scores so far this year.

Kmet vs. the Cardinals

Kmet vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 41 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 20 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Five opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The Cardinals surrender 219.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have the No. 29 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 26 this season (1.9 per game).

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Kmet Receiving Insights

In nine of 14 games this season, Kmet has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Kmet has been targeted on 81 of his team's 438 passing attempts this season (18.5% target share).

He is averaging 7.0 yards per target (85th in NFL play), racking up 571 yards on 81 passes thrown his way.

Kmet has reeled in a TD pass in four of 13 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has 21.4% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Kmet has been targeted 13 times in the red zone (25.5% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts).

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 5 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

