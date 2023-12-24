In the Week 16 contest between the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Cole Kmet get into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Cole Kmet score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a TD)

Kmet has 571 yards on 66 receptions and six TDs. He has been targeted 81 times, and posts 40.8 yards receiving per contest.

Kmet has reeled in a TD pass in four of 13 games this year, with more than one score in two of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 5 44 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 6 4 38 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 2 2 22 0 Week 4 Broncos 9 7 85 2 Week 5 @Commanders 5 5 42 1 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 9 0 Week 8 @Chargers 10 10 79 0 Week 9 @Saints 8 6 55 2 Week 10 Panthers 7 5 45 0 Week 11 @Lions 4 3 20 0 Week 12 @Vikings 7 7 43 0 Week 14 Lions 6 5 66 0 Week 15 @Browns 7 5 23 1

