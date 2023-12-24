Chicago Bears receiver D.J. Moore will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Moore has put up a team-high 1,123 yards (on 80 catches) with seven TDs this year. He's been targeted 111 times, and is averaging 80.2 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Cardinals

Moore vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 2 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 37 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 20 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Arizona has allowed five players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Moore will play against the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this week. The Cardinals concede 219.3 passing yards per contest.

The Cardinals have the No. 29 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 26 this season (1.9 per game).

D.J. Moore Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 65.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In six of 14 games this season, Moore has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Moore has been targeted on 111 of his team's 438 passing attempts this season (25.3% target share).

He is averaging 10.1 yards per target (12th in league play), averaging 1,123 yards on 111 passes thrown his way.

Moore has reeled in a touchdown pass in five of 14 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 28.6% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

Moore (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 17.6% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 4 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 68 YDS / 1 TD 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 13 TAR / 11 REC / 114 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 96 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

