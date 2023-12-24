D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 at Soldier Field, where they'll face Jalen Thompson and the Arizona Cardinals defense. For more stats and analysis on the Bears pass catchers' matchup against the Cardinals' secondary, check out this article.

Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 160.4 11.5 7 37 10.21

D.J. Moore vs. Jalen Thompson Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's team-leading 1,123 yards as a receiver have come on 80 catches (out of 111 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Chicago has the sixth-fewest in the NFL, with 2,569 (183.5 per game).

The Bears' scoring average on offense is 20.5 points per game, 22nd in the NFL.

Chicago has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 31.3 times per contest, which is eighth in the league.

In the red zone, the Bears rank 21st in the league in pass attempts, airing it out 51 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 47.2%.

Jalen Thompson & the Cardinals' Defense

Jalen Thompson has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 68 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona is 13th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,070) and 29th in passing touchdowns allowed (26).

So far this season, the Cardinals have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 31st in the NFL by surrendering 26.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 25th in the NFL with 358.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Five players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown pass to 20 players this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Jalen Thompson Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Jalen Thompson Rec. Targets 111 37 Def. Targets Receptions 80 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1123 68 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 80.2 5.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 453 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

