D'Onta Foreman did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears match up with the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. If you're looking for Foreman's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep D'Onta Foreman and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

On the ground, Foreman has season stats of 109 rushes for 425 yards and four TDs, picking up 3.9 yards per attempt. He also has 11 catches on 16 targets for 77 yards.

Keep an eye on Foreman's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Personal

The Bears have one other running back on the injury report this week: Travis Homer (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Foreman 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 109 425 4 3.9 16 11 77 1

Foreman Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 16 0 2 8 0 Week 6 Vikings 15 65 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Raiders 16 89 2 3 31 1 Week 8 @Chargers 9 34 0 1 2 0 Week 9 @Saints 20 83 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 21 80 1 2 12 0 Week 11 @Lions 6 14 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Lions 11 50 0 2 22 0 Week 15 @Browns 6 -6 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.