Darnell Mooney did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Check out Mooney's stats on this page.

In the passing game, Mooney has been targeted 57 times, with season stats of 409 yards on 29 receptions (14.1 per catch) and one TD. He also has two carries for five yards.

Darnell Mooney Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Bears have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Bears vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Mooney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 57 29 409 180 1 14.1

Mooney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 7 4 53 1 Week 3 @Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 4 4 51 0 Week 5 @Commanders 4 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3 2 48 0 Week 7 Raiders 5 4 32 0 Week 8 @Chargers 4 1 41 0 Week 9 @Saints 6 5 82 0 Week 10 Panthers 4 2 14 0 Week 11 @Lions 1 1 24 0 Week 12 @Vikings 3 2 6 0 Week 14 Lions 7 2 44 0 Week 15 @Browns 8 2 14 0

