Darnell Mooney has a decent matchup when his Chicago Bears meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Cardinals have conceded 219.3 passing yards per game, 13th in the league.

Mooney has 29 grabs for 409 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted 57 times.

Mooney vs. the Cardinals

Mooney vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 27 REC YPG / REC TD Five players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 20 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Five opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The pass defense of the Cardinals is giving up 219.3 yards per game this year, which ranks 13th in the NFL.

The Cardinals have the No. 29 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 26 this season (1.9 per game).

Darnell Mooney Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 25.5 (-115)

Mooney Receiving Insights

In eight of 13 games this year, Mooney has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Mooney has been targeted on 57 of his team's 438 passing attempts this season (13.0% target share).

He has been targeted 57 times, averaging 7.2 yards per target (78th in NFL).

Mooney, in 13 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (3.6%).

Mooney (six red zone targets) has been targeted 11.8% of the time in the red zone (51 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Mooney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 12/17/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

